Luis Enrique wins the manager’s race over Pochettino and Ten Hag, and Zaniolo faces a £45m transfer battle.

Luis Enrique wins the manager’s race over Pochettino and Ten Hag, and Zaniolo faces a £45 million transfer battle.

MANCHESTER UNITED returned to the Premier League this week, but Burnley held them to a 1-1 draw.

And, as a result of yet another loss, the identity of the permanent manager is becoming increasingly important.

Despite previous links to Mauricio Pochettino and Eric ten Hag, the Red Devils board is said to be interested in hiring Luis Enrique.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney’s new documentary, ‘Rooney,’ which will be available on Amazon Prime starting Friday, contains a number of revelations.

He expresses his dissatisfaction with Sir Alex Ferguson for failing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez in 2009, as well as his ongoing alcoholism.

The new sponsors of Manchester United

Tezos, a blockchain platform, has announced a £20 million a year kit sponsorship with Manchester United.

Both men’s and women’s training kits will feature the brand.

After their contract with Aon expired last season, United’s training kit has been bare so far this season.

The Tezos-branded kit will make its debut this week against Southampton in United’s first-team game.

Arsenal wants to keep Saka.

Arsenal will discuss a new contract with Bukayo Saka.

The exciting 20-year-old’s current contract, which is thought to be worth just £35,000 per week, has two years left on it.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, wants to reward Saka for his growing importance to his team by making him one of the club’s highest-paid players.

Arsenal’s position will be bolstered if they can secure Champions League qualification this season, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United all keeping an eye on Saka’s situation.

“We’ll have a conversation with the player, his family, and his agent so that everyone is on board,” the Gunners boss said.

“Obviously, we want to keep Bukayo for as long as possible because he makes us so happy.

“He’s a part of our DNA that’s constantly growing and maturing.”

“His importance to the team is undeniable, and we definitely want to keep our best talent at the club.”

Premier League clubs have suffered transfer losses.

In the last five years, Manchester United and Arsenal have suffered huge transfer losses.

The two Premier League behemoths have combined losses of more than £150 million pounds.

United have a £192 million debt as a result of their rash spending.

Arsenal’s situation isn’t much better, with the Gunners losing…

