Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin: UK kickoff TONIGHT, live stream, TV channel, and heavyweight undercard

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin: TONIGHT in the UK, live stream, TV channel, and heavyweight undercard

On New Year’s Day, LUIS ORTIZ will face fellow heavyweight contender Charles Martin in a big heavyweight fight.

Ortiz hasn’t fought since knocking out Alexander Flores in just one round last summer.

Ortiz had previously lost to former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder via 7th-round KO.

Martin has fought six times since losing the world title to Anthony Joshua in 2016, winning five of them, including one on the Wilder-Fury 2 undercard against Gerald Washington.

Now Ortiz and Martin are battling for the right to fight for the heavyweight title in 2022.

“I can’t wait to put on a great show for my South Florida fans on New Year’s Day and earn another shot at the heavyweight title,” Ortiz said.

“Charles Martin is a good fighter, but he’s getting in the way of my victory.”

“All I care about right now is getting in the ring and making a big statement in this fight to prove why the heavyweight division fears me.”

“No one wants to fight me, and Ortiz doesn’t want to fight me, so we’ll fight each other,” Martin said.

“On January 1, I’m going to show the world why I deserve a title shot.

I’ve paid my dues, and I’d like to reclaim my belt.

Beating Ortiz will help me get closer to that goal.

“I have to beat Ortiz first to become a two-time heavyweight champion, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”