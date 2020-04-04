Luis Suárez also pokes the Barcelona board

Luis Suárez has expressed his opinion on everything that has surrounded the ERTE that Barcelona had to implement to curb the economic impact after the containment measures imposed by the government to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus. In some statements collected in Uruguay he was very critical of the behavior of the directive and gave his explanations on how the negotiation had gone. The footballer also took the opportunity to explain what his physical condition was, since last January he went through the operating room to solve a problem in the meniscus of the right knee. “When football returns I will be on the field, but I have to have an evaluation of certain movements that I cannot do here. When the team returns I can be with them if everything goes well, “he revealed.

He did not bite his tongue when dealing with the economic conflict that confronted the staff and the management and assured that the locker room ended up very annoyed by the way he was treated. «It hurts because there are people who speak without knowing. We were the ones who wanted to reach an agreement. We had to be aware of what was happening, “explained the forward. The footballers decided to lower 70 percent of their salary while the state of alarm lasted and, in addition, they decided to make an extra contribution of two percent so that the rest of the non-sports employees could collect their wages in full. “We know the situation of the club, but the moment came and it was said that all the Barça teams had reached an agreement and we did not, and we were looking for the best solution,” he adds, while referring to the global crisis: “Lifting losses around the world is going to be difficult.”

He also referred to the measures that are being taken to stop the expansion of the coronavirus: “Soccer is the least important thing today. He was at a stage where he had been improving a lot, he had started jogging on the field. The break is good and bad. When I return, I will be with the group again, but I will have a previous precaution. Bad because soccer stops, but nowadays soccer and when it will return is the least important ». In this interview with ‘Sport 890’ he also called for more forceful measures in his country to avoid “a greater evil” and ruled out a date for the return of the competition: “It is difficult to know. Until the contagion peak begins to drop, we will not start working, but honestly there is talk that we could return in June and we must continue what is happening. Each country is a case ». .