Luis Suarez’s heat map shows Barcelona striker spent most of first half taking kick-offs in Bayern rout

LUIS SUAREZ was the miserable middle man as Farcelona were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich.

A frst-half heat map shows the Barca striker’s main involvement was taking kick-offs as Bayern led 4-1 on the way to one of the all-time great Champions League wins in this quarter-final mis-match.

Luis Suarez spent most of the first half restarting the game for Barcelona… https://t.co/Dya6xcaBPe pic.twitter.com/oZ4asRSp5Z

The former Liverpool star’s rare touches in the penalty box were as much in his own area as Bayern’s.

And the rest of his action before the break was in a cluster near the centre circle.

It was, though, the 33-year-old Uruguay legend who raced past Jerome Boateng to coolly fire Barcelona briefly back into it after 57 minutes.

On a night of unwanted stats for Barca, that gave Suarez his first Champions League goal away from the Nou Camp for five years.

But it was soon the same old story of the night as Bayern soon went on another spree to complete an all-time great rout.

Many fans on social media claimed Barca had simply got their tactics wrong – leading to Suarez’s uncomfortable first-half facts ‘n figures.

One said: “Still think @FCBarcelona are playing the right tactic with a wrong formation. @FCBayern defence is too fragile to hold a three-man attack or a through ball between the C-B’s.

“With @TeamMessi taking a playmaking role, @LuisSuarez9 just has a lot on his plate #Bayernvsbarca#CL.”

And as Bayern kept banging in the goals, it was Barca boss Quique Setien who will surely be under most pressure – with the sack surely inevitable.