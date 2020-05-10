Luka Jovic to miss Real Madrid’s return to training after breaking bone in his foot

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has broken a bone in his foot and will now miss the club’s return to training on Monday.

The injury happened while the 22-year-old Serbia international was training at home on Thursday.

‘After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jovic by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot,’ said the club statement.

Real Madrid have put no timescale on his return but the injury is bound to rule him out of La Liga’s Operation Return.

The setback is another in a long line for Jovic who signed for Real Madrid last June for 65 million euros but has only scored two goals in 24 games since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt.

He did not stay in Madrid when Spain went into lockdown because of the coronavirus instead returning to Serbia with permission from his club.

But when he arrived in Serbia he caused controversy for allegedly breaking curfew. He was supposed to remain in his Belgrade home for two weeks after entering the country but state news agency Tanjug reported that he left home at least once to visit a pharmacy.

‘The job anyone does will make no difference fo the prosecution,’ spokeswoman Slavica Jokic Jankovic told Tanjug and Serbia politicians added their voices to the condemnation.

‘Unfortunately, we have negative examples being set by our football stars,’ Serbia prime minister Ana Brnabic said. ‘They earn millions and ignore mandatory self-isolation orders upon returning home.’

Aleksandar Vucic, the country’s president said: ‘If he leaves his appartment he will be arrested.’

Jovic apologised and was let-off. The break in the season because of the virus should have been a fresh start for the forward but now he will watch from the sidelines as Madrid begin their three stage return to action.

The club carried out coronavirus tests on its players this week and reported no positives. Players will report on Monday for training routines in solitary, before stepping up to work in small groups of eight players.