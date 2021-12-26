Lukaku demonstrates that he can be Tuchel’s difference maker, but James has the worst 45 minutes of his Blues career.

Lukaku demonstrates that he can be Tuchel’s difference maker, but James has his worst 45 minutes of his Blues career.

CHELSEA fought back to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

In the Premier League, the Blues came back to defeat Aston Villa and earn three points.

With a goal and a penalty, Romelu Lukaku transformed the game.

That’s why he was dubbed “the decisive factor” in Villa Park’s 3-1 victory.

Here’s what he thought of them.

He made a couple of good interceptions to stop Villa attacks, and he had to make a couple of saves to keep Chelsea in the game.

He was inconsistent at times, but overall he was good and made some excellent blocks and interceptions when called upon.

Trevoh had a difficult time with Villa’s fast and densely populated attack down his side on the break.

I am convinced that if Chelsea had ten Thiago Silvas, they would never lose another game.

He’s back to his best today, and he’s one of Chelsea’s few top performers.

He was quiet and out of sorts, perhaps with his kind elsewhere.

But you never know, and he mostly got the job done and defended himself well.

The first 45 minutes of his Chelsea career were probably the worst I’ve ever seen him play, but that’s OK and it happens.

As the game progressed, he began to play a bit more, and you can’t blame him for the own goal.

He took penalties brilliantly, but he was far too vulnerable in defense and on transition when Villa counterattacked quickly, and he was cut through too easily at times, allowing Villa to threaten.

In the first half, Kante was also very quiet and didn’t do his defensive duties as well as he normally does.

He did a good job of carrying the ball forward, but he wasn’t as dominant as he usually is.

He didn’t do much wrong, but his pace makes him vulnerable defensively, and Villa are a fast team.

Making crosses to Pulisic, who is not going to win anything in the air, was also one of his poor attacking decisions.

He was probably Chelsea’s brightest attacking spark, and he was the one who won Chelsea a penalty to get them back in the game.

He then set up Lukaku to put Chelsea ahead in the second half, and he was the best Blues player on the pitch tonight.

Peace and quiet…

