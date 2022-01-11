Lukaku, the Belgian striker, apologizes and rejoins the Chelsea squad.

Lukaku, the Belgian striker, apologizes and returns to the Chelsea squad.

Lukaku, frustrated with the club manager’s system, expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan, resulting in his exclusion from the squad.

ANKARA (Turkey)

After apologizing to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following a contentious interview last month, Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku returned to the team on Tuesday.

“Romelu has apologized and has returned to the squad for today’s training session.

In a press conference, Tuchel stated, “The most important thing for me was to clearly understand and believe that it was not intentional.”

“He is our player, and we are delighted to have him,” the German manager said.

Lukaku, 28, was previously left out of the Chelsea squad after questioning Tuchel’s tactics and discussing his own future plans, despite having a four-year contract with the English Premier League club.

Lukaku told Sky Sport in Italy in December that he was unhappy under Tuchel and that the on-pitch role that the German head coach assigned him did not suit him as a striker.

Lukaku also expressed his desire to play for Inter Milan once again.

“It’s finally time for me to express myself.

I’ve always said that Inter is in my heart: I’m confident that I’ll return, and I sincerely hope that I will…

“I miss Lautaro Martinez,” Lukaku previously stated in an interview. “I could die on the pitch for him since the first day I met him.”

Martinez, his former Argentina teammate, continues to play for Inter.

“Will Luiz Gustavo Martinez join me at Chelsea in the future?”

“You can stay in Milan, Lautaro,” Lukaku said, adding, “I’ll be back there.”

Tuchel dropped him from Chelsea’s squad for Sunday’s match against Liverpool as a result of his comments.

In a Premier League match in London, Chelsea drew 2-2 with Liverpool without Lukaku.

“This was not something he wanted to do on purpose.”

Of course, he should have known better, which is why we must now come together to clear the air.

“However, because we have clearly answered no to all of these questions, we must be mature enough to accept an apology and have a clear head to prepare the upcoming matches, which are difficult enough,” Tuchel said, adding that Lukaku is aware of the crisis he has created and “feels the responsibility.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.