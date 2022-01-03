Lukaku was ‘advised not to do interviews,’ but he was still’surprised’ by the massive backlash that followed Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho’s decision to drop the striker.

The Belgian, 28, created a stir when he stated that if Inter Milan offered him a new contract last summer, he would ‘100%’ accept it.

His teammates at the Blues are said to be convinced that he wants to leave.

According to reports, no one in the locker room is rooting for the forward.

According to football journalist Dean Jones, Lukaku was advised against taking the interview with Sky Italia.

And he is said to have been’surprised’ by the ‘brutal’ fallout, given that it was ‘not his intention’ to start pushing for a Stamford Bridge exit in the first place.

The team has reportedly backed Thomas Tuchel’s handling of the situation.

The Chelsea manager is said to have spoken to five or six members of his squad before deciding to leave Lukaku out of the team that drew 2-2 with Liverpool at home on Sunday.

Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Antonio Rudiger are rumored to have been among those with whom Tuchel conferred.

“I don’t take decisions in the office or around my thoughts,” Tuchel, 48, said when asked why he chose to discuss the matter with the playing staff.

“I make team decisions and listen to them.”

“I listen to what they have to say and then make my decisions after hearing what they have to say.”

“It is their club, their team, and it is not for me to make decisions based solely on my opinions.”

“We have a squad that we protect, and they believe in and act in a certain way.”

“We want a better understanding of the situation before making a decision.”

Lukaku was expected to be at the club’s training ground on Monday, ahead of the Blues’ EFL Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Tuchel is said to want to think things over before deciding whether or not to include the player in the squad that faces Tottenham.

