Lukaku’s ‘authenticity’ is praised by Neville, who advises him on how to reclaim Chelsea fans’ hearts.

Neville praises Lukaku’s ‘authenticity’ and advises him on how to reclaim Chelsea fans’ hearts.

Following his recent explosive comments about his situation at Chelsea, Gary Neville has praised Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku for his candor.

Neville, 46, admitted that he respects Lukaku for being so honest ahead of the Blues’ match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

“I can’t stand here and say something I don’t want to hear when a player comes out and is truthful and authentic,” Neville explained.

“From our perspective, he told the truth, but it’s difficult to unravel the truth when it’s so sharp.”

However, Neville admitted that he doesn’t blame Thomas Tuchel for leaving Lukaku out of Chelsea’s squad for the game against Liverpool.

“I don’t think any manager could be blamed for that approach,” he said.

Control is essential for a manager, and those words aren’t easy to hear if you’ve heard them recently.

“They’re not easy words to hear for the manager, and they’re not easy words to hear for the club’s owners, who put £100 million into it.”

“But also my teammates, who are hoping for a fantastic season and a Premier League title.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“I’m sure Chelsea was taken aback by those remarks.

I believe it will have taken them by surprise.

Those words will hurt this week.

His teammates will have been harmed.

“I’m not looking for’sorry’ from Romelu Lukaku right now; I don’t believe he can say sorry.”

If he’s told the truth as bluntly as he has, I believe all he can do now is turn this relationship into a transaction and say, “Look, I said what I said, and I stand by what I said.”

“‘In retrospect, I should have kept it to myself and not said those words.”

But, because there has been a significant investment in me, I guarantee you that I will give you my all for the next three or four years of my contract.’

“What I don’t want to see this week is [him]say, ‘I didn’t mean it, I’m sorry, I love this club.’ That won’t fly.

The reality is that he has told the truth, which we value and must value in the media.

“He now has to work his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s plans in some way.”

Fans must make an effort to accept him in some way.

“I believe they will if he continues to play as he has.”

Fans will be happy if the football club wins games.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.