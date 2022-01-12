Lukasz Fabianski has signed a new one-year contract extension with West Ham and will not leave on a free transfer this summer, giving the club a boost.

Lukasz Fabianski has signed a new one-year contract extension with West Ham United and will not leave on a free transfer this summer.

LUKASZ FABIANSKI is set to sign a new contract with West Ham United and will continue to play a key role in the club’s bid to join the Premier League’s elite.

The Irons’ goalkeeper’s contract expires at the end of the season, but he’s close to agreeing to a one-year extension to help keep the team on track under David Moyes.

Fabianksi, 36, has been a key figure in West Ham’s top-four push for the past three seasons.

Moyes has Fabianski and reserve Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

West Ham are interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a summer transfer.

Fans will be ecstatic to learn that experienced Fabianski will be staying on for at least another year.

Long-term, Moyes wants Fabianski to stay and help Johnstone transition into a future first-choice goalkeeper.

West Ham are looking for defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window, but they are also using the opportunity to sign a number of senior players to new contracts.

Michail Antonio, a striker, recently signed a two-year extension that will keep him at the club until 2024.

In the last two seasons, West Ham has flourished under Moyes.

They finished sixth last season and qualified for the Europa League, winning their group with one game to spare.

This season, they are in fifth place in the Premier League, just a point behind Arsenal in the Champions League places.

