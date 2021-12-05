Luke Fickell is said to have spoken with one notable NFL team.

According to reports, Luke Fickell had a conversation with one of the NFL’s top teams.

Luke Fickell is arguably college football’s hottest head coaching candidate, but it doesn’t appear that he’ll be taking any of the big jobs this year.

All head coaching positions at Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, and USC have been filled.

According to reports, the opening in Oklahoma is almost full.

That isn’t to say Fickell won’t be mentioned for a new job this offseason.

It’s possible that your new job won’t be in college football…

Fickell “quietly” spoke with the Detroit Lions last offseason, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Fickell is also rumored to be in the running for a job in the NFL this offseason.

“Sources say that Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell quietly spoke with the Lions about their head coaching job last year, and the expectation is that he’ll be in the mix for NFL jobs again in the upcoming hiring cycle… if he’s interested,” he reports.

