Luke Shaw reveals how intense Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in Manchester United training

Luke Shaw has given Manchester United fans an insight into how intense training with Zlatan Ibrahimovic was, admitting ‘he would kill you’ if things didn’t go his way.

The iconic Swedish striker signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer of 2016. He played at Old Trafford until March 2018, scoring 29 times in 53 appearances.

He had worked with Jose Mourinho before at Inter Milan and a glittering career that also featured stints at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus ensured he injected some star power into the United squad.

His experience quickly became noticeable on the training pitch and Shaw has revealed he was particularly intense during some practice exercises.

‘He was mad. I think he was what we needed in the dressing room,’ Shaw said during the Combat Corona FIFA Twitch tournament .

‘He’s unbelievable, he still had the talent and even though he was a bit older he was still the amazing player that he had been.

‘But I think inside the dressing room he was great. He had a lot of jokes but I think when it got serious, and when he had to sort of put his foot down, you knew about it.

‘I think he was a born winner. Even in little training games, if he didn’t win and you were on his team he would absolutely kill you.

‘So I think he got the best out of everyone when he was there, as in training-wise, because people couldn’t sort of [slack] off because if you’re on his team and you lose, you’re dead.

‘And honestly you can ask anyone in the team, that was the situation. But I think everyone loved him and it was just disappointing that he got that bad injury.’

After an impressive first season in English football, Ibrahimovic was only able to make seven appearances in his second due to a knee injury.

He ended up leaving in March 2018 to join Major League Soccer giants LA Galaxy, where he spent almost two years.

In December 2019, the Swede made his return to European football with former club AC Milan. He has scored four goals in 10 appearances since returning, with Milan seventh currently in Serie A.