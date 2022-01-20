Lusia Harris, a legendary basketball player, died at the age of 66.

Lusia Harris, a legendary basketball player, has died at the age of 66.

Following her death on Tuesday, her family issued a statement.

As one of the sport’s great pioneers, Harris was affectionately known as “The Queen of Basketball.”

The three-time All-American led Delta State to three consecutive national championships in college, averaging 25.9 points and 14.5 rebounds per game.

Harris was selected by the New Orleans Jazz with a seventh-round pick in the 1977 NBA Draft after an outstanding collegiate career.

Despite the fact that she was pregnant at the time and was unable to try out for the team, the 6-foot-3 center remains the first and only woman to be drafted by an NBA team.

Harris was also a member of the first women’s basketball team to represent the United States at the Olympics.

She scored the first points ever in women’s Olympic basketball history en route to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Harris became the first African-American woman to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

In addition, in 1999, she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

“The Queen of Basketball,” a 2021 documentary short, chronicles the legendary athlete’s incredible journey.

During this difficult time, our thoughts are with Harris’ loved ones.

