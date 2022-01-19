Lusia Harris, an NBA legend, died at the age of 66.

The 1976 Olympic silver medalist was the only woman chosen in the NBA draft.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by an NBA team, died on Tuesday, according to her family.

She was 66 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother, Olympic medalist, The Queen of Basketball, Lusia Harris, died unexpectedly today in Mississippi,” her family said in a statement to the NBA.

Harris, who died in her hometown of Mississippi, was drafted in the seventh round of the 1977 NBA draft by the New Orleans Jazz, but she did not try out because she was pregnant at the time.

In 1992, the 1976 Olympic silver medalist was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the first time as the first Black woman.

After that, in 1999, she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

“She will be remembered for her charity, for her achievements both on and off the court, and for the light she brought to her community, the state of Mississippi, her country as the first woman to score a basket in the Olympics, and to women who play basketball around the world,” according to the statement.

Her career was chronicled in the short film The Queen of Basketball, which was released in 2021.