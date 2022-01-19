Lusia Harris, the ‘Queen Of Basketball,’ has died at the age of 66. She was a Hall of Famer and the first woman to be drafted by the NBA.

Lusia Harris, the ‘Queen Of Basketball,’ has died at the age of 66. She was a Hall of Famer and the first woman drafted by the NBA.

Lusia Harris, the first woman to be drafted by the NBA, died at the age of 66.

Ann Meyers Drysdale, Vice President of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, confirmed the athlete’s death.

Harris’s death was also confirmed by Delta State University, where she played in college.

“One of the greatest women’s basketball players to ever grace the court,” the school said of Harris.

