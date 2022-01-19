Lusia Harris, the ‘Queen Of Basketball,’ has died at the age of 66. She was the first woman to be drafted by the NBA.

Lusia Harris, the ‘Queen Of Basketball,’ has died at the age of 66. She was a Hall of Famer and the first woman drafted by the NBA.

Ann Meyers Drysdale, vice president of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, confirmed Lusia Harris’ death on Tuesday.

Harris’ death was also confirmed by Delta State University, where she won three consecutive national titles as a student.

The cause of Harris’ death was not revealed right away.

“One of the greatest women’s basketball players to ever grace the court,” according to the school.

Harris, a native of Minter City, Mississippi, still holds a slew of Lady Statesmen basketball records, according to the university.

Harris also holds another impressive distinction: she was a member of the first-ever women’s Olympic silver medal team in 1976.

According to The Undefeated, she scored the first points ever scored in an Olympic women’s basketball game and was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.

According to ESPN, Harris was selected in the seventh round of the 1977 NBA draft, making her the first and only woman to be drafted by an NBA team.

In 1992, she became the first African-American woman to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother, Olympic medalist, The Queen of Basketball, Lusia Harris, died unexpectedly today in Mississippi,” Harris’ family said, according to ESPN.

Harris would be remembered for her charity, accomplishments on and off the court, and the light she brought to her community and state, according to the statement.

“A recent documentary that brought worldwide attention to her story has brought Harris great joy, including the news of her youngest son’s upcoming wedding,” the family statement said.

Shaquille O’Neal’s recent independent documentary, The Queen of Basketball, sheds light on Harris’ life and accomplishments.

“She paved the way for women to achieve what they have today.”

“All the greats before me have made it possible for us to do whatever we want,” O’Neal said, according to KABC.

The award-winning filmmaker Ben Proudfoot directed the New York Times documentary, which can be viewed online, and it premiered at the 20th annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

