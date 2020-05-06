Lyon considering legal action against Ligue 1 after cancelling season with current standings

Lyon are exploring the possibility of taking legal action against Ligue 1 after officials decided to end the season using the current standings.

The French top-flight was cancelled on Tuesday after the country’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe decreed that sport could not be played until September.

And now, as a result, the organisation has opted to determine its various spots – including champions, Europe and relegation – using the league table as it stands.

But Lyon, who are set to miss out on Europe due to the ruling after finishing seventh, say they have the right to seek damages and could now stand to lose ‘tens of millions of Euros’.

The club said in a statement: ‘Given the judgment of the French Ligue 1 Championship, decreed today by the League, Olympique Lyonnais reserves the right to appeal against this decision and claim damages, in particular under the loss of chance and in light of the jurisprudence of other professional sports which are currently in progress, since the damage for the club amounts to several tens of millions of euros.’

PSG have been awarded the title by Ligue 1 on a points-per-game basis, while Toulouse and Amiens have both been relegated and Lorient promoted from Ligue 2.

Lyon pointed out that it had lobbied for a fairer way to determine the standings – possibly using a play-off that would allow teams to win their spots in the table ‘based on sporting merit’.

‘Olympique Lyonnais proposed as early as Tuesday that the League study an alternative solution which would allow the Championship to be ended and thus preserve the fairness inherent in any sporting competition and to be in line with UEFA’s proposals based on sporting merit according to objective, transparent and non-discriminatory principles.

‘This solution shared by other clubs was based on the principle of play-offs, a title of champion acquired by PSG, with a calendar limited to three weeks, consistent with health constraints, and an innovative formula which normally could have interested broadcasters, currently lacking content, as well as sports betting and all other economic players in the football industry.’

This week club president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed his idea for a play-off to decide the rest of the Ligue 1 season, and said the games could be played in August.

He told l’Equipe: ‘I have attentively read what UEFA were saying, who wanted us to finish all the competitions, even if we could maybe play in a smaller format, but in August.

‘So, I think there is an alternative way to finish this season with a series of play-offs for the top and the bottom of the table that could happen in August or even in July behind closed doors.

‘We need not rush. I tell myself that perhaps with these rules about de-escalating the quarantine, there is perhaps still room to finish the season.’