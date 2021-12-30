Lyon is reportedly looking to sell Xherdan Shaqiri for £75k per week just four months after his transfer from Liverpool.

LYON are reportedly willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri go just months after he signed with the club.

The former Liverpool midfielder has only made 13 appearances for the French side so far, but L’Equipe reports that they are willing to let him leave already.

Lyon’s £75k-per-week salary is proving to be too much for the club, which is currently in financial trouble.

Keeping the 30-year-old may be a risky proposition.

Lyon is currently 13th in Ligue 1 with 24 points after 18 games.

After three years at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League and the Champions League, Shaqiri joined the club for £9.5 million in August.

He was Lyon’s only fee-paying summer signing, and he arrived to a lot of fanfare.

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng joined the club on a free transfer, while Emerson Palmieri, a left-back on loan from Chelsea, joined on a season-long loan.

“I’m very happy to be here, the negotiation was difficult,” the Swiss said upon his arrival at the club.

“It was obvious to me that I wanted to come here; there was no doubt in my mind.”

“It’s a great project with a new coach who I really like, and I’m a player who is always looking to improve.”

“This group has a lot of promise.”

He also revealed that Liverpool had initially blocked his transfer, preventing him from leaving sooner.

It is currently unknown how much Shaqiri would cost if he were to leave the French side in January.

