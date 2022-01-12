‘LYON REJECTS desperate Chelsea’s request to recall Emerson from loan, with the defender preferring to remain in France.’

‘LYON REJECTS desperate Chelsea’s request to recall Emerson from his loan transfer, stating that the defender wishes to remain in France.’

CHELSEA have been dealt another blow at left-back, with Lyon refusing to let Emerson, who is on loan at the club, return to Stamford Bridge.

After Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season with a knee injury, the Blues are desperate to bring in reinforcements down the left flank.

Emerson, their full-back, is on loan with the Ligue 1 side until the end of the season.

Chelsea are said to have made a £3.3 million offer to cut short his stay in France.

Lyon, according to reports, has said no, and the player wants to stay on the continent.

Crucially, the loan agreement does not allow the Premier League giants to force the recall of their player.

Following the injury to Chilwell, Chelsea now rely heavily on Marcos Alonso to play left-back.

After tearing ligaments in his knee while playing against Juventus, the England international was forced to have surgery.

Everton’s Lucas Digne has been mentioned by Thomas Tuchel as a possible replacement.

After a squabble with manager Rafa Benitez, the France defender is uneasy at Everton.

However, it appears that Aston Villa will win the race to sign the 28-year-old.

The Villans are preparing a £25 million bid, with the possibility of playing under new manager Steven Gerrard a deciding factor.

