Lyon vs. Rangers: TV channel in the United Kingdom, kick-off time, and early team news

Rangers have the advantage of already having qualified for the Europa League knockout stages.

This week, the Gers return to European action when they travel to Lyon, France, to face the group’s leaders.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already stated that he intends to use the game as an opportunity for fringe players to shine.

As a result, the new boss may use the game as a gauge to see where his team stands ahead of the Last 32.

On Matchday 1, Lyon won the rematch by a comfortable 2-0 score.

Rangers have failed to win on their five trips to Europe, though their most recent trip to Lyon in the 2007-08 Champions League group stages ended in a 3-0 victory.

Lee McCulloch, Daniel Cousin, and DaMarcus Beasley each scored on that day.

The match between Rangers and Lyon will begin at 5:45 p.m.

On BT Sport 3, it will be broadcast live.

McLaughlin, Patterson, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Kamara, Wright, Hagi, Kent, Roofe; Rangers: Patterson, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Kamara, Wright, Hagi, Kent, Roofe; Rangers: McLaughlin, Patterson, Goldson, Basse

McGregor, McCrorie, Tavernier, Davis, Aribo, Bacuna, Kelly, and Arfield are the substitutes.