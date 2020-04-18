Maaloul: I received a great show last season

Tunisian international Ali Maaloul, the left back of the Al-Ahly team, revealed that his club received a big show last summer, but the management of the Red Castle asked him to continue.

“Every season I receive one or two performances in every transfer period,” Al-Ahly’s star added, in comments on the club’s official channel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He continued: “It was the biggest show I had last season, and the club asked me to stay and not leave, and my decision to continue was in respect of my contract and my fans.”

He continued: “While Nabil Maaloul was at the head of the Tunisian national team, I spoke to him about the arrival of an offer from Europe, but I was advised to continue with Al-Ahly because he is considered a world class club.”

On his future with the Red Castle, the Tunisian national team star replied: “I will play until the last day of my contract with Al-Ahly, and I hope to end my career with Al-Ahly.”

The 30-year-old presents a special season with Al-Ahly, where he participated in 20 games in all competitions, to score five goals and contribute seven goals.

Maaloul had moved to Al-Ahly from the Tunisian Sfaxien in the summer of 2016, to succeed in achieving three Egyptian League tournaments and two Egyptian Super Championships, in addition to crowning the Egypt Cup.