Mac Jones Gives Good News About His Thumb Injury

The New England Patriots’ first two injury reports of the week included a surprising name: rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones’ thumb injury on his non-throwing hand was listed on the team’s injury report both Tuesday and Wednesday.

He’s been a full participant in both practices, but the New England fanbase is still concerned that something worse is going on.

On Wednesday, the rookie quarterback attempted to assuage those fears.

During his afternoon press conference, Jones stated, “My thumb is good.”

The Patriots quarterback was then asked if the injury happened during this week’s practice.

Jones confirmed that it did not, then wiggled both thumbs in front of all the reporters in the room to demonstrate how minor the matter is to him.

“It’s just that I had to go on (the injury report),” he explained.

“However, it’s all right because I can move it.”

There’s nothing wrong with it, really.

“It just has to be on there for protection and stuff,” she says.

Jones’ comments on Wednesday were exactly what Patriots fans needed to hear as the team prepares for another crucial Week 15 matchup against an AFC opponent.

New England is on a seven-game winning streak and will not want to jeopardize that by starting a backup quarterback.

Jones should be on the field for the Patriots’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, assuming everything goes as planned.

The rookie quarterback will almost certainly have to play a larger role in the offense than he did against the Bills last Monday, when he only attempted three passes in New England’s 14-10 victory.

The game between the Patriots and the Colts is set to start at 8:20 p.m. ET this weekend.

