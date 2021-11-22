Mac Jones has a divisive viewpoint on Thanksgiving food.

Mac Jones has a divisive Thanksgiving food viewpoint.

Players and coaches across the sport are being asked about their favorite and least favorite food options as Thanksgiving approaches.

On Monday, Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones appeared on the Merloni and Fauria show to discuss pies.

It’s safe to say he doesn’t like any flavor.

Jones stated, “I don’t like apple pie, I don’t like any of the pies.”

Even if he had a fantastic rookie season, that isn’t going to win him any more supporters, especially since so many people love pie.

He did, however, agree with Bill Belichick that mashed potatoes are a must-have side dish.

Jones has guided the Patriots to a five-game winning streak, putting them alone atop the AFC East.

Because of how good the Bills were last season, many pundits didn’t give them much of a chance this season, but that hasn’t stopped them from going 7-4 through 11 games.

In Thursday’s 25-0 thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons, Jones threw for 207 yards and one touchdown pass.

It helped the Patriots improve to 7-4 as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough on Sunday.

The game will start at 1 p.m.

