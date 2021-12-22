Mac Jones is chastised by a former Patriots linebacker for his postgame remarks.

After the New England Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, quarterback Mac Jones’ postgame comments left many people scratching their heads.

Jones blamed the team’s struggles against the Colts on “a bad week of practice” during his postgame press conference, an excuse that few people believed.

One former Patriots linebacker has an idea why Jones said that after thinking about it for a few days.

Ted Johnson claimed that Bill Belichick told Jones what to say during an interview with NBC Sports Boston.

Jones would never say something like that voluntarily, Johnson pointed out.

As a result, he believes Belichick used Jones as a mouthpiece to communicate with the Patriots’ locker room.

“I have a feeling Bill Belichick forced him to say it,” Johnson speculated.

“I believe Belichick intended for the message to be delivered to his players via Mac Jones.”

That seemed like some orders from Bill to me, because I can’t imagine Mac Jones going off-script like he did, criticizing the team’s energy and preparation for this week.

You’re not supposed to say stuff like that as a rookie quarterback.”

