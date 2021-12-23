Mac Jones’ Reaction To His Team’s Poor Performance vs.

In Week 15, the Mac Jones hype train took a major hit.

The Patriots’ rookie quarterback and his team were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend after winning seven straight games behind strong play.

He threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the 27-17 loss.

Jones’ first game with multiple interceptions since his rookie season in the NFL earlier this year.

The Patriots’ No. 1 overall pick is preparing for this weekend’s big game against the Buffalo Bills.

After his poor performance, the No. 15 draft pick talked about how he’ll move on.

According to NBC’s ProFootballTalk, Mac Jones said in a press conference on Wednesday that “every experience is a learning experience.”

“Everyone is unique.”

Everyone comes from different backgrounds, but you can still learn whether you win or lose.

You lose games in college and you have to learn from it.

Obviously, winning in the NFL is difficult, so you must learn from your own mistakes, which are the most important because they have the greatest impact on the team.

I’m always harsh on myself because if I don’t perform well, it has an impact on those around me.

Those guys are playing extremely well, and I am capable of playing much better.

“It all comes back to me,” says the narrator.

Jones threw three passes in a 14-10 win over the Bills in Week 13.

He’ll probably be asked to do more than just hand the ball over this week.

In a race for the top spot,

Jones and the Pats will play Buffalo on Sunday for the No. 1 spot in the AFC East.

