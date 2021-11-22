Mac Jones Reacts To Cam Newton’s First Game Of The Season On Sunday

Cam Newton’s Start On Sunday Reacts To Mac Jones

On Sunday, Mac Jones couldn’t have been happier for Cam Newton.

Jones’ former New England teammate Newton made his first start of the 2021 season on Sunday.

Even though he threw two touchdown passes and ran in another, the Panthers were defeated by Washington 27-21.

Jones didn’t see the entire game, but he did catch a few highlights and was impressed by what he saw from his former teammate.

Jones said Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria,” via NESNcom, “He played great in that game.”

“I’m sure he’s having a good time.

He’s out there having a good time just being himself.

I don’t have time to watch every clip, but he looked pretty good when he was in there.

He’s really good at what he’s doing.

He’s having a good time, I know.”

After losing his starting job to Mac Jones, the New England Patriots cut Cam Newton early in the 2021 season.

Bill Belichick is a savvy businessman who understands what he’s doing.

Jones already has the look of a long-term starter in the NFL.

And now the Patriots are in first place in the AFC East.

This season, the Alabama rookie has thrown for 2,540 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 70.2 percent of his passes.

In a win over the Falcons, he threw for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Cam Newton, on the other hand, had a good game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, albeit in a loss.

He’ll face the Miami Dolphins next.

