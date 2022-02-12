Mac Jones Reacts To Josh McDaniels’ Departure As Offensive Coordinator

Losing an offensive coordinator in high school or even college would be a devastating blow to a quarterback’s career, but not in the NFL.

Coach turnover is an unavoidable part of the game.

When Mac Jones was at Alabama, he experienced it.

In Tuscaloosa, he had three offensive coordinators.

This offseason and in the 2022 season, Jones will work with another new offensive coordinator.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has joined the Las Vegas Raiders as their head coach.

Jones is unconcerned about his team’s coaching staff changing.

Jones told Pro Football Talk, “It’s not my first rodeo dealing with a new coordinator.”

“I’m in Alabama.

I remember all the different guys I’ve worked with, and I’ve had a lot of practice learning a new system. We’ll keep the same system, but there will be some new terminology here and there.

I’m confident that coach [Bill] Belichick has a strategy in place, and I’m looking forward to focusing on improving as a player regardless of who else is on the field.”

Mac Jones, on the other hand, is unconcerned about his offensive coordinator.

Bill Belichick is the quarterback of choice for the second-year quarterback.

“To be honest, I don’t have any preferences.”

“I mean, like I said, I just leave it to coach,” Jones continued.

“He has a knack for selecting the right people.

He’s done it for however many years he’s been a head coach, and it’s one of the reasons I’m excited to be working with him because he always has a plan.”

With Jones entering his second NFL season, there will be high expectations in New England next year.

Mac Jones Reacts To Losing Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels

Mac Jones Reacts To Losing Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels