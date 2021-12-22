Mac Jones Says He’ll Keep Changing Gears This Week

This Week, Mac Jones Says He’ll Keep Changing Gears
Mac Jones, the rookie quarterback for the New England Patriots, debuted a new look on Saturday.
On his non-throwing hand, the Alabama recruit was wearing a glove.
Jones has just revealed that he’ll be keeping the glove for at least one more game against the Bills, which is a big game.
Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he tried wearing a glove on his left hand and liked it.
Mac Jones expects to be wearing a glove on his left non-throwing hand Sunday against the Bills. “I tried it out and liked it,” he says. pic.twitter.com/QTn6Og18KJ
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 22, 2021