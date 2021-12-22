Mac Jones Says He’ll Keep Changing Gears This Week

This Week, Mac Jones Says He’ll Keep Changing Gears

Mac Jones, the rookie quarterback for the New England Patriots, debuted a new look on Saturday.

On his non-throwing hand, the Alabama recruit was wearing a glove.

Jones has just revealed that he’ll be keeping the glove for at least one more game against the Bills, which is a big game.

Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he tried wearing a glove on his left hand and liked it.

