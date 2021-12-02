Mac Jones, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, has filed an interesting trademark application.

Mac Jones, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, has filed a trademark application that is quite interesting.
Jones has filed a trademark for a logo to be used on a variety of merchandise and clothing products through an LLC called “Mac 10 Enterprises.”
“MJ10” will be the logo, which will be a simple combination of his initials and jersey number.
The filing was first reported by sports business insider Darren Rovell on Wednesday.
Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Files Interesting Trademark
Patriots QB Mac Jones has filed to trademark “MJ 10” through trademark attorney @DarrenHeitner. pic.twitter.com/kuTiKD9nkY
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 1, 2021