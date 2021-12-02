Mac Jones, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, has filed an interesting trademark application.

Mac Jones, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, has filed a trademark application that is quite interesting.

Jones has filed a trademark for a logo to be used on a variety of merchandise and clothing products through an LLC called “Mac 10 Enterprises.”

“MJ10” will be the logo, which will be a simple combination of his initials and jersey number.

The filing was first reported by sports business insider Darren Rovell on Wednesday.

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Files Interesting Trademark

