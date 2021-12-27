Mac Jones’s Christmas photo with his girlfriend went viral.

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago, Buffalo exacted its vengeance on the Patriots.

Despite having the same record, the Bills moved into first place in the NFC East with the victory.

Despite the loss, Mac Jones’ life on and off the field is going swimmingly.

He has his team in playoff contention and appears to be the best rookie quarterback in this class thus far.

In addition, he and his girlfriend Sophie Scott appear to be living the life of a professional football couple.

She shared a picture of the two dressed alike on Christmas morning earlier this weekend.

It’s worth looking into.

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral