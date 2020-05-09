Macclesfield hit with SEVEN-point deduction to leave just three points above bottom in League Two

Macclesfield have been hit with a seven-point deduction which leaves them three points above the bottom of League Two.

They have admitted to two misconduct charges from the FA relating to failing to fulfil a fixture against Plymouth on December 21 and non-payment of their players in February.

The club announced on Thursday that an Independent Disciplinary Hearing had applied an immediate four-point deduction with a further two points suspended. But three previously suspended points over a past charge have been triggered by the punishment.

This is their second deduction this campaign – they were docked 10 points with four suspended in December, later dropped to seven with three suspended, for non-payment of salaries and failure to fulfil a game against Crewe.

They have now slipped a place in the fourth tier and are only three points above bottom side Stevenage.

Macclesfield have suffered from financial trouble and there have been off-field problems throughout the 2019-20 season.

February’s missed payment of wages was the fourth time they have paid salaries late this campaign.

They were also forced to field a squad made up of youth team players and loanees in their FA Cup first-round tie against seventh-tier Kingstonian.

The first-team refused to play in that game as they had not been paid on time and the squad went on to lose the game 4-0.

On December 7, the players refused to play against Crewe, citing emotional wellbeing.

The most recent punishment encompassed the failure to fulfil a further fixture with Plymouth on December 21.