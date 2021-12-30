Mack Brown’s Performance Is Met With Applause In College Football

Mack Brown’s Performance In Front Of The College Football World

North Carolina and South Carolina met in the Duke Mayo Bowl on Thursday afternoon.

Fans weren’t sure what to expect from the game, but they never expected the Tar Heels to lose.

That’s exactly what happened, as the Gamecocks rushed for over 300 yards on their way to a 38-21 victory.

Head coach Mack Brown made an interesting decision late in the fourth quarter.

While trailing by two touchdowns, he punted with less than six minutes to play.

Despite the fact that his defense had failed to stop South Carolina’s offense throughout the game, he made that decision.

Brown was avoiding a possible mayo bath, according to college football analyst and reporter Pat Forde.

“The Mack Brown Mayo Avoidance Counsel brought you that North Carolina punt, down two touchdowns with less than six minutes left,” he said.

College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Performance

College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Performance

That North Carolina punt, down two TDs with less than six minutes left, is brought to you by the Mack Brown Mayo Avoidance Counsel. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 30, 2021

Thoughts I never knew I’d think: “Man, I’m NEVER going to see Mack Brown drenched in mayo at this rate…” — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 30, 2021