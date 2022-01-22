Magda Eriksson: Mentality and hunger, not talent or technique, earned me a spot in Fifa’s World XI.

Magda Eriksson: Mentality and hunger, not talent or technique, got me into Fifa’s World XI.

On Monday, Fifa’s The Best awards were held, and I had the honor of being named to the Fifa FifPro Women’s World XI for 2020-21.

I have to admit that I’m not used to receiving such individual recognition, and I’ve noticed that it doesn’t provide the same joy or excitement as winning trophies with your team.

It gives you a temporary boost of confidence, but I’m quickly reminded that “you can do this or that better.”

Football is unique in that it requires many different puzzle pieces to put together a winning team.

Individual awards are tricky because you can’t have a winning team with 11 Messis on the field… or 11 Magdalena Erikssons!

My partner, Pernille Harder, and I often talk about how individual rewards should never be your goal.

Some of the names that aren’t listed in the Women’s World XI show that these awards can be given for a variety of reasons, so it’s risky if young children see these personal honors as something to strive for.

Instead, they should consult their coaches or mentors to determine what they should focus on and what goals they can set that include a clear path to success.

My other message to any young hopefuls reading this column is that mentality, not talent or technique, got me into the World XI on Monday night.

Technical and physical abilities are discussed, but your mentality and hunger are equally important.

Those who succeed at the highest level have that drive.

My greatest talent has always been my desire to work hard and always want to improve, and this is still my strongest characteristic as a footballer.

Football players’ mindsets fascinate me, and I’ll use my national team as an example.

Despite the fact that I was the only Swede in the World Women’s XI on Monday, our national team finished second in the 2018 Olympic Games after finishing third in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

We aren’t exactly celebrities, but we do manage to succeed in some ways.

