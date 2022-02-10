Magic Johnson Reacts to James Harden’s Blockbuster Trade

Magic Johnson on James Harden’s Blockbuster Trade

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a trade just a few hours ago, sending Ben Simmons to Brooklyn and James Harden to Philadelphia.

There were other components to the deal, such as the two first-round picks the 76ers included in the deal to get rid of Simmons.

However, it’s possible that it was all worth it in the end.

The 76ers not only got rid of a player who didn’t want to be there, but they also got one of the league’s best.

At least one former NBA star believes Philadelphia is now a title contender.

Magic Johnson, a former Los Angeles Lakers star, believes the 76ers are title contenders now that Harden has joined the team.

“The addition of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers elevates the team to championship contention,” Jackson said.

Magic Johnson Reacts To Blockbuster James Harden Trade

Magic Johnson Reacts To Blockbuster James Harden Trade