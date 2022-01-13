Maguire, like Keane and Robson, must mature into a true Manchester United captain – he is the man on the pitch regardless of who is in charge.

Maguire, like Keane and Robson, must mature into a true Manchester United captain, as he is the man on the field regardless of who is in charge.

Maguire, like Keane and Robson, must mature into a true Manchester United captain, regardless of who is in charge on the field.

HARRY MAGUIRE is expected to lead the team at Old Trafford.

He should also give up the coveted armband if he can’t bring the Manchester United dressing room together.

And maybe just focus on proving that, at £80 million, he is truly deserving of the title of world’s most expensive center half.

To be the captain of a club like United, it takes a lot more than shaking hands at the coin toss, signing autographs, and delivering the right soundbytes.

Marcus Rashford could use some TLC right now. It must be about slamming heads together or wrapping arms around teammates at times.

After being contacted by the struggling striker, England legend Alan Shearer offered to help, according to SunSport.

At a club the size of United, it’s all about setting an example and demonstrating authority and comprehension by wearing that swatch of cloth around your left arm.

On and off the field, he’s a force to be reckoned with.

WITH FREE BETS, YOU CAN GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS.

There are a variety of approaches to take, as previous skippers have demonstrated.

Bryan Robson would tell senior colleagues such as Viv Anderson to set up a meeting in the pub if he needed to solve a problem.

After a few pints, he knew he’d be able to get dirty when it came to telling it like it was.

Robson had no qualms about handing it over to those he felt weren’t fully committed to the cause, and he knew he could speak with authority.

He gave more than any other player of his generation, often playing through pain and the occasional next-day fuzzy head.

Sir Alex Ferguson took over from Ron Atkinson in 1986 and found a drinking culture at United, which he may have suppressed.

Robbo’s antics with the players, on the other hand, he would overlook because he knew he was preaching the same message he would have preached himself.

You sacrificed everything for the badge.

Roy Keane, on the other hand, was harsher and never took his men to a pub.

His black-eyed stares can be enough to scare a teammate into getting a handle on things.

It was usually one of his visceral verbal barrages that got the job done.

He also roared like a lion in the tunnel before one of United’s famous bun fights when Arsenal was on their tails.

Keano went toe-to-toe with Patrick Viera as the teams prepared for their Emirates entrance, accusing his opponent of…

In a nutshell, here is the most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy