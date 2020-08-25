Maguire speaks after being handed suspended prison sentence

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has been handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

He said in a statement: “Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

The Football Association have yet to comment on the matter but Manchester United released a statement following the hearing in Syros.

A club statement read: “Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court today.

“Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

“It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare.

“A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied. On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”