Maguire ‘to be charged with aggravated assault’ after alleged ‘brawl’

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire will be “charged with aggravated assault” after an alleged “brawl” in Mykonos, according to a police spokesperson.

The 27-year-old, who is the world’s most expensive defender following his £80million move from Leicester to Old Trafford last summer, was one of three Englishmen arrested by Greek police on Thursday night.

The head of the press office for the Hellenic Police’s South Aegean region said there had been an altercation and an exchange of words with the police, and that the three men would appear before a prosecutor on the island of Syros later on Friday.

Petros Vassilakis, a police spokesperson, told reporters (via Goal): “When the brawl was all sorted out, one of the two groups – with the football players – started verbally abusing officers.

“There were several policemen there. At some point, one of the three members of the group – they were aged 27, 28, and 29 – threw a swing at one of the policemen and a fight ensued.

“All of the three were arrested but during the effort to do so, the other two, including the football player, got violent also. They threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them.

“I can’t tell you what they were telling us. All English swear words against the authorities and against the work of the police. All three, including the football player, are being held in custody, locked up in Mykonos cell.

“They will appear before a state prosecutor on the island of Syros later today to be charged with aggravated assault.”

Man Utd released a statement, it read: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment.”

United players are taking time off after their Europa League exertions earlier this month.

The club were eliminated by Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday. The Europa League final will take place in Germany on Friday night.