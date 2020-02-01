MailOnline up for best website with Sportsmail shortlisted for 12 British Sports Journalism Awards

MailOnline is up for Sports Website of the Year and Sportsmail have been nominated for 12 British Sports Journalism awards.

It is another stellar year for Sportsmail with both the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday shortlisted in the Sports Newspaper category.

Last year, MailOnline was named Sports Website of the Year and the Daily Mail was named Sports Newspaper of the year.

Two brilliant stories have been nominated in the Best Scoop bracket. The Saracens salary cap scandal goes up against ‘Spygate’, which revealed a member of the Leeds coaching team had secretly watched Derby train prior to their match.

Laura Lambert, who headed up the investigation into Saracens which has seen them found guilty of breaking the salary cap, punished with a £5million fine and relegation, is nominated in the Sports News Reporter category.

The story has shaken the sport to the core and is likely to significantly affect the way Premiership Rugby manage their competition in the future.

Two industry heavyweights in Martin Samuel and Oliver Holt are up for the Sports Columnist prize.

Both Ian Ladyman and Craig Hope’s excellent work has earned them a place among the contenders in the Football Journalist category.

Riath Al-Samarrai is one of six names up to win the Specialist Journalist award and Will Kelleher has his first shortlisting in a talented field of rugby writers.

Photographer Kevin Quigley is up for the Specialist Sports Portfolio and Sports Picture of the year awards.