Maitland-Niles, on loan from Arsenal, was voted WORST PLAYER ON THE PITCH by Italian media during his nightmare Roma debut.

Italian media voted Arsenal’s on-loan star Maitland-Niles the WORST player on the pitch during his nightmare Roma debut.

On Sunday night, the 24-year-old on loan from Arsenal started his first game for his new club, Juventus, at the Stadio Olimpico.

But things didn’t go as planned for the Hale End graduate, who had only trained with his new teammates once and was playing in his first competitive match since November 20.

He was deployed at right-back and was part of a Roma defense that conceded four goals in the Serie A match, including three in the first seven minutes, as Roma let a 3-1 lead slip away and lost 4-3.

And the Italian press pounced on Maitland-Niles just days after completing his season-long loan move from Arsenal.

For the first half-hour before Federico Chiesa’s devastating ACL injury, the ex-West Brom loanee struggled to contain the Italian winger.

He was also blamed for at least two of Juve’s four goals.

Tuttosport gave him a 4.5 out of ten rating, the lowest of any player in the game, while Corriere dello Sport gave him a five, the same as fellow Roma defender Roger Ibanez.

According to the papers, Roma manager Jose Mourinho was also partly to blame.

La Gazzetta dello Sport gave him a five-star rating, while Corriere dello Sport gave him a four-star rating, writing: “The Special One could not find remedies as Roma collapsed in the final minutes of the game.”

Despite the criticism from the outside world, Mourinho was quick to blame his ‘fragile’ players.

“Unfortunately, I can criticize the team…,” Mourinho raged.

“[It was] 70 minutes of complete control, and the team performed admirably with the mindset of winning the game.”

The strategy was sound, with a desire to exert tactical control.

“After that, we went into a mental breakdown.”

“It wouldn’t be a problem with a strong mentality team, but the psychological fragility showed up.”

“There’s a reason Roma didn’t win against the best teams last season, and it’ll be difficult again this season.”

“On the bench, we have limits, and it hurts my soul because I’m not used to this team profile.”

Mourinho’s side started three Englishmen: Maitland-Niles, Tammy Abraham, and Chris Smalling.

That was more than Manchester City had in their starting XI for their FA Cup win over Swindon on Friday.

