Major Saturday Night Upset Shocks College Basketball

A Major Saturday Night Upset Shocks the College Basketball World

On Saturday night, the NFL dominated the sports world, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t other action.

At Cameron Indoor, Duke was defeated by Miami in a major college basketball upset.

Miami has now won nine straight games and is 5-0 in ACC play, defeating Duke by a score of 76-74.

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

FINAL: Miami 76, No. 2 Duke 74. At Cameron Indoor. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 9, 2022

Love to see it https://t.co/AhKDdQCdVy — The Mighty Bruins (@themightybruins) January 9, 2022

My day just got better!!! https://t.co/EqEQKHqn2x — PDBlue10 (@PDBlues22) January 9, 2022

WOW! Miami is going to end up being a pretty decent win, huh? https://t.co/3cV6rw6yF5 — Matt Landry (@Landry1117) January 9, 2022

Kenpom ranking: Florida: 34

Miami: 93 https://t.co/ad7cZ7Hn0f — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) January 9, 2022