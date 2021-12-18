‘Makes a lot of sense,’ says Tyson Fury, who is set to fight Dillian Whyte next.

‘Makes a lot of sense,’ says Tyson Fury of his upcoming fight with Dillian Whyte, which is currently being negotiated.

The next fight for TYSON FURY will be against Dillian Whyte, with a deal in the works.

According to Todd DuBoef, president of Top Rank.

After demolish Deontay Wilder last time out, the Gypsy King is looking to return to the ring as soon as possible.

The WBC challenger is Whyte, and the fight’makes a lot of sense,’ according to DuBoef.

“It makes perfect sense,” he said.

“For Tyson’s homecoming, we’re working side by side with him.”

“Tyson told us, ‘By March, I want to fight.'”

“It doesn’t matter to him who he fights.”

We’re aiming to keep him in the ring.

“We could fight in the first quarter of next year in the UK, and Whyte is a fantastic fighter.”

“As soon as possible, we’d like to finish the date and get him in the ring.”

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, in which he seeks to reclaim his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, is expected to progress.

And that will put an end to any hopes of a Fury vs. Usyk unification fight in the future.

“Why wouldn’t Fury respect Whyte?” asked Bob Arum, a promoter for Top Rank.

“Heavyweights are known for throwing bombs.

He’ll be in big trouble if he doesn’t respect him.

“Fury is a seasoned pro and a formidable fighter, and he understands that a man like Whyte should not be underestimated.

“We’re in talks with Whyte right now to work out a deal to keep the fight in the UK.”

“It will be a fantastic fight, and we are hard at work putting it together.”

Whyte is coming off a KO victory over Alexander Povetkin in March.

Fury has been in training camp and was the latest celebrity to lend his support to a fundraising campaign for six-year-old West Ham fan Isla Caton this week.

The courageous youngster has been battling neuroblastoma, the same childhood cancer that inspired Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery.

The Gypsy King also promised signed merchandise and a video message to the young star.

