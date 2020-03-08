Mako Vunipola back with a bang for Saracens after coronavirus concerns

Mako Vunipola was ‘gutted’ at missing out on a 60th Test cap due to England’s decision to stand him down over the coronavirus scare.

Instead, Vunipola played for just over an hour in Saracens’ 24-13 win over Leicester Tigers and impressed.

He was told he would not be involved in the game against Wales on medical grounds after travelling back from Tonga via Hong Kong, even though he had no symptoms of the virus.

And the only thing infectious about the 19st tight-head yesterday was his head-down, ball-carrying power which he used to good effect against Tigers.

Vunipola, 29, admitted: ‘I didn’t expect what happened but I can understand it. If I’d thought about it more I’d have come back a different route. It was hard at the time to get my head around it. I was pretty gutted because you always want to play for your country. They made their choice.

‘We just stopped off in Hong Kong in transit for about three hours at most but England didn’t want to take the risk.

‘It was nice of the club to say they wanted me to come in and prepare to face Leicester. Eddie [Jones] messaged me to apologise but they made the call and I understand it.’

Two tries from wing Alex Lewington helped Sarries to another win over a Leicester side struggling near the bottom of the table. Centre Dom Morris also crossed for Saracens while scrum-half Ben White got Tigers’ only try.