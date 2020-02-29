Malaysia in crisis when Mahathir rejects new prime minister

The political crisis in Malaysia worsened on Saturday after 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad rejected the king’s decision to choose his rival as the next prime minister, insisting that he had enough support to return to the role.

Former Home Secretary Muhyiddin Yassin was previously named for the job by the monarch, who appoints the country’s prime ministers after deciding who is supported by MPs, signaling defeat for Mahathir and the return of a scandal-stricken party to power.

It was a week of turmoil that began when Mahathir’s “Pact of Hope” alliance collapsed and he resigned as Prime Minister after his rivals tried to form a new government and oust the waiting leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Their alliance stormed a historic victory in 2018 that broke the six-decade stranglehold on the power of a corruption-driven coalition, but disputes arose over who should become the world’s oldest leader.

The victory of Muhyiddin and his coalition, which is dominated by the country’s ethnic Malay Muslim majority, was a shock as Mahathir appeared to be at the forefront and sparked widespread public anger.

The victory not only removes a democratically elected government, but also signals the return of power to the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the scandalized party of exiled leader Najib Razak.

UMNO was the linchpin of a long-ruling coalition that toppled from power in historic elections two years ago. Najib and his friends looted the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. Najib is now on trial for corruption.

The coalition also includes a stubborn Muslim party that campaigns for stricter Islamic laws in Malaysia.

Speaking to supporters outside his home in Kuala Lumpur, Muhyiddin said, “I urge all Malaysians to make a good decision the palace made today.”

The palace previously said the king believed Muhyiddin had enough support and would be sworn in on Sunday.

– not my PM –

But after meeting his political allies, Mahathir said he had the support of 114 MPs to become prime minister – out of the required 112 – and published a statement listing their names.

The story goes on

Mahathir said he would send a letter to the king explaining this, adding that the number of MPs that Muhyiddin claimed to support was “incorrect”.

Surprise over the surprising decision to appoint Muhyiddin Prime Minister and put UMNO back in power increased. The hashtag NotMyPM was announced on Twitter, and a small group of demonstrators gathered in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

“These are not the people we voted for,” a protester, who soon announced her last name, told AFP when the songs from “Long live the people, get up,” sounded.

“These are not the people who were given the democratic mandate two years ago.”

The political crisis began when a group of government coalition lawmakers joined forces with opposition parties to form a new government without anwar and prevent him from becoming prime minister.

After the overthrow of the government, Mahathir was appointed interim prime minister, and he and Anwar initially launched separate offers for the government to revive their old rivalry.

But when Muhyiddin’s offer quickly gained support and it became clear that he could come to power with UMNO, Mahathir and Anwar made a U-turn and reunited on Saturday.

A growing number of their allies supported Mahathir to become prime minister – but it was too little, too late.

The “Pact of Hope”, a ragged gang of opposition groups, has been restless from the start. Popularity declined rapidly as it was criticized for not doing enough to protect Muslim rights and lost a number of local elections.

Muhyiddin, 72, was a member of UMNO for decades and held a number of managerial positions. He was deputy prime minister in Najib’s government, but Najib dismissed him after criticizing the 1MDB scandal.

He is considered a Malay nationalist and once caused trouble when he said that he was “first Malay” and secondly Malaysian – a controversial remark in the country of 32 million people, which also contains significant ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.