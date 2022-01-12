Mali defeated Tunisia 1-0 in an AFCON match marred by controversy over the referee.

In an AFCON match marred by controversy, Mali defeated Tunisia 1-0.

In a shocking timekeeping error, the referee blows the full-time whistle twice before regular time runs out.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Wednesday, Mali defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite a couple of egregious timekeeping errors in the Group F match.

After a handball by Tunisian midfielder Ellyes Joris Skhiri, Malian forward Ibrahima Kone scored the game-winning penalty kick in the 48th minute.

However, the match in Limbe, Cameroon, was overshadowed by a refereeing disaster, as Zambian official Janny Sikazwe caused havoc with his timekeeping.

In the 85th minute, Sikazwe blew his whistle to signal the end of the match, but play was resumed to correct the error.

At 89:50, he did the same to signal the end of the game at Limbe Omnisport Stadium, where Mali was leading.

Mondher Kebaier, the Tunisian head coach, was enraged by Sikazwe’s mistake and took to the field to argue.

Tunisia’s forward Wahbi Khazri, meanwhile, missed a penalty kick in the 77th minute.

El Bilal Toure of Mali was sent off after a foul on Skhiri ten minutes later.

“It’s lunar, the referee blew the whistle at the 85 minute mark at the 89 minute mark.”

He took away our ability to focus.

“We didn’t want to resume because the players were already bathed, deconcentrated, and demoralized in the face of this gruesome situation,” Kebaier said after the game.

AFCON organizers stated at a post-match press conference that the match should be called off.

Tunisian players refused to return to the pitch nearly half an hour after Sikazwe blew full time in the 89th minute, an incorrect decision.

Mali was declared the winner.

In the AFCON 2021, the Malian national team earned their first three points.