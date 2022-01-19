Malik McDowell was arrested for what reason?

Malik McDowell, a pro footballer, was arrested by Florida cops for public exposure and alleged assault.

The detention of the Cleveland Browns player was announced on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022.

According to ProFootballTalk, Malik McDowell was apprehended after reports of a man walking around naked near a school.

On Monday in Deerfield Beach, Florida, McDowell was arrested for public exposure and assaulting a deputy.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the attack was “violent” and left the deputy “dazed.”

More to come…

