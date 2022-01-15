Man City 1 Chelsea 0: Pep Guardiola’s side extends their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points, as De Bruyne returns to haunt his former club.

Manchester City moved 13 points clear of title rivals Chelsea with a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s spectacular goal.

In a tense first half, the champions came closest to breaking the deadlock when Kepa Arrizabalaga made a superb save with an outstretched leg to deny Jack Grealish.

De Bruyne’s sensational effort 20 minutes from time, when the Belgian drove at the heart of the Blues’ backline before curling a sumptuous shot into the bottom corner, could not be stopped by the Spanish shot-stopper.

Pep Guardiola’s side has now won 11 Premier League games in a row with this victory.

With 16 games remaining, they have extended their lead over Thomas Tuchel’s team to 13 points.

They also have a 14-point lead over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, despite the fact that the Reds have played two fewer games.

