Man City 6 Leicester 3: Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne lead Pep Guardiola’s side to their ninth league victory in a row.

MANCHESTER CITY defeated Leicester 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

With goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling, the Citizens raced to a 4-0 lead after just 25 minutes.

Shortly after half-time, James Maddison equalized to continue his excellent goal-scoring form, and the Foxes staged a comeback.

Leicester’s first two goals were created by Kelechi Iheanacho, with Ademola scoring in the 59th minute.

And the Nigerian scored to make it 4-3, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback, as Aymeric Laporte restored a two-goal advantage minutes later.

Sterling added a second goal late in the game to give City their ninth league victory in a row.

City’s lead at the top of the table has grown to six points, with Liverpool’s match against Leeds postponed and Chelsea’s match postponed until later.

