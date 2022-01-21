Man City are set to sign prolific Argentina wonderkid Julian Alvarez from River Plate for £17 million, beating out Manchester United.

Man City are set to beat Manchester United to the £17 million transfer of River Plate wonderkid Julian Alvarez.

MANCHESTER CITY are close to completing a deal to sign Argentina international forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

Manchester United have previously been linked with the 21-year-old, who is valued at around £17 million by his club.

City, on the other hand, has moved ahead in the race for his signature.

According to reports from South America, a deal is on the verge of being struck.

As part of the deal, Alvarez is expected to spend the rest of the season with River Plate.

The City Football Group will then decide whether he joins Pep Guardiola’s squad or one of the other teams in the City Football Group.

He’s had a fantastic season in Argentina, scoring 18 goals and assisting on seven others in just 21 games.

Alvarez can play out wide or in the middle of the field.

Meanwhile, City’s forgotten man Patrick Roberts has signed a six-month contract with League One Sunderland.

The Black Cats can extend it in a deal worth up to £3 million at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old winger leaves the Citizens after seven years and EIGHT loan spells, the most recent of which was with Troyes in France.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Roberts, who is available to face Portsmouth on Saturday, said.

“I went to the Sheffield Wednesday game a few weeks ago to get a feel for the place, and it was fantastic to watch.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like this.”

“The fans expect you to perform well and work hard every matchday, and I thrive under pressure and expectation.”

“All I want to do is do well for my supporters and return Sunderland to their rightful place.”

