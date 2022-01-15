Man City are weighing up a transfer bid from Real Madrid for Vinicius Jr following a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

After a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, Manchester City is weighing up a transfer bid from Real Madrid for Vinicius Jr.

According to reports, Manchester City are considering a move for Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Jr.

The 21-year-old winger is on fire, and City are said to have turned their attention to him after failing to sign Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola is said to have contacted Vinicius Jr’s agents directly to inquire about a move, according to El Nacional in Spain.

Man City have reportedly ‘fixed’ on the Brazilian as a replacement for Ferran Torres, who joined Barcelona for £55 million this month.

Guardiola is preparing to make his move, with Raheem Sterling also linked with a move away.

Vinicius Jr., who scored the game’s first goal against Barca in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, has 15 goals and nine assists this season.

This season, only the evergreen Karim Benzema has scored more goals for Los Blancos.

Madrid leads La Liga by five points, and Vinicius Jr’s performance has been crucial.

Perhaps the most memorable goal was a spectacular strike against Sevilla in November.

On the left wing, the superstar controlled the ball with his chest and sent a rocket into the top corner.

Madrid is reportedly hoping to avoid a repeat of the ‘Robinho case,’ in which a young Brazilian superstar was compared to a Spanish player.

Robinho was a hot prospect for Real Madrid, but he was denied more money.

City swooped in on Robinho on deadline day in 2008, and with Vinicius Jr demanding a pay rise, they are keen to avoid making the same mistake again.

City have been chasing Dortmund striker Haaland for months, but during a recent trip to Andalucia, he told fans that he’will play here in Spain.’

At the end of the season, Madrid are the frontrunners to sign him.