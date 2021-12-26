Man City beat Leicester City 6-3 in the Premier League, with a flurry of goals.

Man City defeated Leicester City 6-3 in the Premier League, with a flurry of goals.

Man City led 4-0 at halftime, but the Foxes scored three goals in a row in the second half to keep their hopes alive, but the home team won 6-3.

Manchester City extended their winning streak to nine games with a 6-3 victory over Leicester City on Boxing Day in the English Premier League.

In the fifth minute at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored the game’s first goal, beating the Foxes’ Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a low left-footed shot.

After a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review, Man City were awarded a penalty kick after Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans fouled Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City’s lead was doubled in the 14th minute when Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez scored from the penalty spot.

Following a rebound by Schmeichel, Ilkay Gundogan tapped the ball into the Leicester City net.

Man City were awarded another penalty after Raheem Sterling was tripped in the box by Tielemans.

In the 25th minute, Sterling successfully converted a penalty to make it 4-0.

At home, Man City led 4-0 at the half.

In the 55th minute, Leicester City reacted when visitors’ forward James Maddison scored on a counter-attack following several passes.

Ademola Lookman scored a one-on-one against Man City goalkeeper Ederson four minutes later to make it 2-4.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City scored a close goal in the 65th minute, giving the Foxes hope of a comeback at the Etihad Stadium, 3-4.

Man City’s Laporte made it 5-3 with a header from a corner kick taken by Mahrez in the 69th minute.

Schmeichel remained stationary.

In the 87th minute, Sterling scored again for Man City.

Manchester City leads the Premier League with 47 points after 19 games, with Liverpool six points behind.

The Premier League postponed Liverpool vs. Manchester City earlier this week.

Due to COVID-19 cases and injuries among the Leeds squad, the game was rescheduled from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day.

Leicester City, on the other hand, dropped to the mid-table with 22 points.

For the past two months, Man City has been unstoppable.

Manchester City have been unbeaten in the Premier League since November.

